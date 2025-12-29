Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE: ACR) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/20/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/1/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty was given a new $24.50 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/31/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/31/2025 – ACRES Commercial Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $23.50 to $24.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $127,360.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 382,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,636,706.80. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,728 shares of company stock valued at $608,709 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

