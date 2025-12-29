Keith Larson Purchases 625 Shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) Director Keith Larson purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,200. The trade was a 44.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
ASTS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $71.47. 13,915,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,289,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 2.76. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $102.79.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.
AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.
