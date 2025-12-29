Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CFO Sells $77,389.20 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 1,260 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $77,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,914.66. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Clary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Rebecca Clary sold 420 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $26,464.20.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,829 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $273,514.56.

On Monday, December 8th, Rebecca Clary sold 1,221 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $82,881.48.

On Monday, December 1st, Rebecca Clary sold 4,380 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $262,449.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 16,316 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $951,549.12.

On Friday, November 14th, Rebecca Clary sold 1,188 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $72,277.92.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Rebecca Clary sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,435.04.

On Thursday, November 6th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,572 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $220,873.32.

On Thursday, October 16th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,333 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $192,515.19.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,148. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.The firm had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

