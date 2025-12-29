Insider Selling: Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Insider Sells 21,748 Shares of Stock

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,529.13. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance
NYSE:LION traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 4,111,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -0.28.
Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares during the last quarter. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,831,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter worth $2,749,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the period.
About Lionsgate Studios
Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.
