Insider Selling: Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Insider Sells 21,748 Shares of Stock

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) insider Michael Raymond Burns sold 21,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $195,949.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,061,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,529.13. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Performance

NYSE:LION traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 4,111,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -0.28.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LION has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research cut Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares during the last quarter. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,831,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter worth $2,749,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the period.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

