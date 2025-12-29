Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) COO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.35, for a total transaction of $11,572,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Benkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.30, for a total value of $11,166,750.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total value of $10,768,050.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.91, for a total value of $10,797,975.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.66, for a total value of $10,657,350.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total value of $10,584,675.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.07, for a total transaction of $10,171,575.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.25, for a total transaction of $9,658,125.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.50, for a total transaction of $9,393,750.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.41, for a total transaction of $9,616,725.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.35, for a total transaction of $9,907,875.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.90. 253,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $519.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The company had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

