Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 13.7% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.6319 and last traded at $0.6453. Approximately 94,415,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 24,521,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7481.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The firm has a market cap of $184.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $69,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,333.24. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $869,935.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 265,102,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,111,273.60. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 478,768 shares of company stock worth $991,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

