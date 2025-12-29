JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $323.53 and last traded at $323.6750. Approximately 7,444,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,377,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $881.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.27 and a 200-day moving average of $300.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.8% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 131,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 127.4% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 39,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.