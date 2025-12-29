Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,019 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the November 30th total of 34,321 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,340 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heidmar Maritime in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidmar Maritime currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Heidmar Maritime alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Heidmar Maritime

Heidmar Maritime Price Performance

HMR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 127,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,243. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and a P/E ratio of 76.80. Heidmar Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03.

About Heidmar Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Heidmar Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: HMR) is a global provider of commercial and technical management services for oil and chemical tanker vessels. The company specializes in the operation of crude oil, refined products and chemical tankers under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements. Through its proprietary tanker pools, Heidmar offers owners and charterers enhanced vessel utilization and competitive freight rates by aggregating capacity and optimizing employment across global trade lanes.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Heidmar Maritime operates a modern, double?hull fleet that includes a mix of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers, Aframaxes and medium range (MR) product vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidmar Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidmar Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.