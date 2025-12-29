Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading 64.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shares were up 64.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 706,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,094% from the average daily volume of 59,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

