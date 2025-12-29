ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,928 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 7,524 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.48% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of URE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. 5,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $71.47.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

