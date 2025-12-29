Short Interest in VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Decreases By 48.7%

VolitionRX Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 543,884 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 30th total of 1,060,995 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,476,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,476,646 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VolitionRX Trading Down 4.0%

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 3,642,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,085. VolitionRX has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX, traded as VNRX on the NYSE American exchange, is a pioneering life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and other diseases. Utilizing proprietary technology to analyze circulating nucleosomes in blood samples, the company’s platform identifies disease-specific epigenetic and biochemical signatures. By offering blood-based screening solutions, VolitionRX aims to deliver alternatives to invasive, costly and time-consuming procedures, potentially improving patient outcomes through earlier diagnosis.

The company’s flagship product suite, branded as Nu.Q, comprises assays designed to detect biomarkers associated with a range of malignancies, including colorectal, lung and pancreatic cancers, as well as other systemic conditions.

