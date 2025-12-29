CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $474.63 and last traded at $475.91. Approximately 1,232,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,343,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.71, a P/E/G ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total transaction of $8,448,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,340,294.16. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,559 shares of company stock worth $59,246,587. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

