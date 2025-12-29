Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in December

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 135,352 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 223,168 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,502,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,502,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 141,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

