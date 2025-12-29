PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.7581, but opened at $0.7103. PCCW shares last traded at $0.7103, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

PCCW Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS: PCWLF) is a Hong Kong–based telecommunications and technology services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning fixed-line and mobile communications, broadband internet, and media content. Through its flagship subsidiary, HKT, PCCW operates Hong Kong’s largest fixed-line network and one of the territory’s leading broadband platforms. The company also offers mobile services under the CSL brand, serving both residential and enterprise customers across the region.

Beyond traditional telecom offerings, PCCW provides a range of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centre services and IT consultancy.

