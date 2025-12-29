DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.77. 178,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 226,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DBVT shares. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 target price on DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBVT

DBV Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Insider Activity

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 1,292,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $5,413,911.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,303,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,116.11. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.