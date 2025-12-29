Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 14% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 165,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 120,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Trifecta Gold Stock Up 9.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

