Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $14.1925, but opened at $14.51. Adecco shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 4,653 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research lowered Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Adecco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Adecco Stock Up 2.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Adecco had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecco SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

