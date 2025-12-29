Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $197.9760, but opened at $205.35. Intact Financial shares last traded at $208.96, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intact Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Trading Up 5.1%

Intact Financial Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44.

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation is a leading Canadian property and casualty insurance provider offering a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products and services. Its primary operations in Canada are conducted through Intact Insurance and belairdirect, while its specialty insurance business in the United States operates under the OneBeacon Insurance Group brand. The company’s portfolio includes coverage for auto, home, commercial property and casualty, specialty lines, and accident and health, supported by risk management and claims solutions tailored to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

Tracing its origins to the Halifax Fire Insurance Association founded in 1809, Intact Financial has expanded through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.