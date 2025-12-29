Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Trading 3.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.39 and last traded at $66.2990. 2,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kenon Stock Up 3.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 59.34%.

Institutional Trading of Kenon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kenon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Kenon by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

