i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.4450. Approximately 1,709,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,027,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at i-80 Gold

In other i-80 Gold news, Director John William Seaman acquired 30,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 326,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,750.26. This represents a 10.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $62,150. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAUX. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,563,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 6,375,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 16,490.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 748,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 743,867 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 224.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,686,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in i-80 Gold by 61.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 970,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 368,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,067,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,581 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration, development and production company with a strategic emphasis on precious metal assets in the state of Nevada, USA. The company pursues a district-scale approach, seeking to consolidate under-explored gold belts and advance resource-stage projects toward commercial production. Its core objective is to build a balanced portfolio of operating and development assets that generate cash flow while supporting ongoing exploration.

The company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Ruby Hill complex in Humboldt County, Nevada, which encompasses multiple gold and silver deposits at various stages of technical study and permitting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.