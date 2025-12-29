Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Trading Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.17 and last traded at $69.5650. Approximately 18,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 62,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.
The firm has a market cap of $671.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,140.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.18%.
The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.
