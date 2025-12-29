Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Trading Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.17 and last traded at $69.5650. Approximately 18,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 62,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.47.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $671.84 million, a PE ratio of -1,140.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 645.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $313,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

