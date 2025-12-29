Benz Mining (ASX:BNZ) Insider Nicholas Jolly Buys 15,098 Shares

Benz Mining Corp. (ASX:BNZ – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Jolly purchased 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,371.70.

The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Further Reading

Benz Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds interests in the Eastmain Gold project that comprises 155 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 8,172.71 hectares located to the northeast of Montreal; and the Windy Mountain property, which consists of 78 claims covering an area of 4,109.7 hectares. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects which consists of 545 claims covering an area of 28,731.9 hectares located west of the Eastmain gold project.

