Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.3630. Approximately 13,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 108,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $793.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. now owns 1,234,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. now owns 1,218,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. now owns 816,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $5,153,000. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region’s high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco’s product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

