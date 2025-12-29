Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Short Interest Update

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,053 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 170,457 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,504 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,504 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fluent Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FLNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,228. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%.The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Fluent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fluent stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Fluent makes up approximately 0.4% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Fluent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

Further Reading

