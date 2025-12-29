Retireful LLC Purchases Shares of 83,388 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 82,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

