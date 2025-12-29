SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 454.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $487.03 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $489.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

