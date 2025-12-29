Analysts Set ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Target Price at $60.00

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $48.73 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $482.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $200,774.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.