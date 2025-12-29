Wall Street Zen Upgrades Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) to “Hold”

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mainz Biomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Mainz Biomed Trading Up 8.5%
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mainz Biomed
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mainz Biomed stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.23% of Mainz Biomed worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
Mainz Biomed AG is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Mainz, Germany, specializing in epigenetics-based tests for the early detection of cancer. The company develops proprietary assays that analyze DNA methylation patterns and other epigenetic biomarkers to identify malignancies at a stage when treatment outcomes are most favorable. Mainz Biomed’s technology platform is designed to offer non-invasive, easy-to-use screening solutions that can be deployed both in laboratory settings and at point of care.
The company’s flagship product, ColoAlert®, is a stool-based colorectal cancer screening test that combines DNA methylation markers with bacterial gene targets to improve sensitivity and specificity for detecting advanced adenomas and early-stage colorectal cancer.
