Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

NYSE:VIPS opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 575.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1,187.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 53.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

