Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:XYL opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.94.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. State of Wyoming increased its position in Xylem by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

