Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Pharming Group Price Performance

Pharming Group stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,778.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.16. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

