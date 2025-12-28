Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Drops By 42.6%

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,180 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the November 30th total of 2,056 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FDCF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688. The stock has a market cap of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

