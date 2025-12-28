Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 222,907 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 134,115 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,380,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GGLS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 137.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.