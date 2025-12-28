Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Down 44.5% in December

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,085 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 19,976 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 76,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Good Times Restaurants worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants International, Inc (NASDAQ: GTIM) owns, develops, operates and franchises quick-service restaurants under the Good Times Burger & Frozen Custard brand. The company’s restaurants feature a signature menu built around hand-pressed, fresh-never-frozen beef burgers, homemade buns, fresh-cut fries, handcrafted milkshakes and frozen custard desserts. Good Times supplements its core offerings with seasonal items and limited-time promotions designed to appeal to a variety of customer tastes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Good Times has expanded through a mix of company-owned locations and franchising agreements.

