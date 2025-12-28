FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX) Short Interest Down 55.0% in December

FG Nexus Inc (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 75,447 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 167,642 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 949,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FG Nexus Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FGNX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 360,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,798. FG Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $115.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. FG Nexus had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 64.92%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million.

FGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on FG Nexus from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on FG Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FG Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG Nexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

