Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Grows By 69.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,229 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 23,796 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. 88,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,368. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.7492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 882.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

