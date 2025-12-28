Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,824 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 19,868 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

ELIS stock remained flat at $17.23 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6173 per share. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares by 541.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 73,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $645,000.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund employs short strategy and uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

