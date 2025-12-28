Contrasting TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY)

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Energy and Clean Energy Pathways”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy $14.65 billion 3.97 $3.43 billion $2.32 24.06 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

Risk and Volatility

TC Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Energy and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy 23.86% 10.61% 3.16% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TC Energy and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy 0 3 7 2 2.92 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 0.00

TC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.47%. Given TC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Summary

TC Energy beats Clean Energy Pathways on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

