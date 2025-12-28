NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,084 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 2,644 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,049 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCSM shares. Singular Research raised shares of NCS Multistage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

In other news, Director Robert Nipper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,200. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 9,535.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,524. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $53.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.51.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $46.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi?stage stimulation technologies, the company’s product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open?hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

