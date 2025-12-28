Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Increases By 62.2%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 822,858 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 507,439 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $68.77. 617,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $459.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,496,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $998,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 86.6% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $13,048,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.20.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Articles

