Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Up 62.9% in December

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,544 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the November 30th total of 9,544 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pax Global Tech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PXGYF remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Pax Global Tech has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Pax Global Tech

Pax Global Technology Limited is a provider of electronic payment solutions, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and related software. The company’s product portfolio encompasses countertop, portable and mobile payment devices, each equipped with secure card readers, touchscreen interfaces and support for contactless and mobile wallet payments. Pax Global Technology also supplies integrated software platforms that enable remote device management, firmware updates and real-time transaction monitoring.

In addition to hardware, Pax offers a suite of software services that streamline payment acceptance and terminal administration.

