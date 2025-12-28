Short Interest in Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Decreases By 43.4%

Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,811 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 110,911 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advanced Medical Isotope Stock Up 1.3%

RDGL stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 429,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Advanced Medical Isotope has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc in December 2017. Vivos Inc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

