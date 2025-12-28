PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 460,576 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 763,154 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 753,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 90,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,697. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.02.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, commonly known as Bank BCA, is one of Indonesia’s leading banking institutions. Established in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients. Bank BCA is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker BBCA and trades in the United States through American Depositary Receipts on the OTC Markets under the symbol PBCRY.

The bank’s core business activities span consumer banking, SME and corporate lending, treasury operations, and transaction banking.

