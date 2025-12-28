IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,725 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the November 30th total of 21,609 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

IN8bio Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INAB opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.02.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IN8bio will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

INAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $4.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of IN8bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in IN8bio during the third quarter worth $107,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders. The company leverages insights into the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems to engineer cell-based products designed to target solid tumors, brain injuries and cognitive decline.

IN8bio’s pipeline is built on two proprietary platforms. The ENACT™ platform centers on allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies aimed at solid tumors, with lead candidates advancing through early-stage clinical trials in glioblastoma and other oncology indications.

