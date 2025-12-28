Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.3571.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Shares of TOL opened at $139.10 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 254,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

