peaq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (PEAQ)

peaq (PEAQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One peaq coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. peaq has a market cap of $54.01 million and $2.21 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, peaq has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,635.05 or 0.99860438 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.27 or 0.99694313 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

peaq Coin Profile

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,359,572,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,659,829,955 coins. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq.

peaq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,359,480,354.30039002 with 1,659,761,316.18407515 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.03187858 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $2,103,901.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

