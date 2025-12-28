Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

DFAU opened at $47.43 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

