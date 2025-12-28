Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 157.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

