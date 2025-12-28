iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,424,000 after acquiring an additional 328,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,796,000 after acquiring an additional 884,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
