iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Stock Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,424,000 after acquiring an additional 328,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,796,000 after acquiring an additional 884,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 229,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.