Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 35,042 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,511,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,977,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,598 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,070,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 1,339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,990,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

